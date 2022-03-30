In celebration of National Public Health Week, Mirbeau Inn and Spa in Skaneateles is offering unlimited free access to any of its 80 live-stream classes. Wellness and Membership Director Debbie Bobbett says that the program is a great way for everyone to workout from wherever they are.

The Mirbeeau Balanced program began in March of 2020, when team members were looking for ways to support members in health and wellness while under lockdown. Bobbett says the call to action started out strong and has only grown since the pandemic began. Today, the personal virtual wellness membership includes access to 80 interactive wellness classes weekly from any Mirbeau location, with classes and private coaching opportunities available too. Mirbeau also offers virtual events and workshops .

The Mirbeau Balanced free week of virtual classes is being offered from April 4th through the 10th online via Zoom. Classes are all day, seven days a week and free to attend. All you have to do is register.

Following the introductory rate, a monthly membership is $39. To learn more about the program and to register, visit MirbeauBalanced.com. To learn more about Mirbeau and to book your reservation today, visit Mirbeau.com