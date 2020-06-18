Mirbeau Inn & Spa Ensuring Safety and Good Health For Everyone

Mirbeau Inn and Spa is back and open for business. The Inn, located in Skaneateles has taken the time to put social distancing and safety practices in place. They’ve also used their time to make way for improvements.

General Manager Richard Malcolm says they made lemonade out of lemons during COVID-19 with improvements to the inn and spa.

Reservations are now being accepted for both the spa and restaurant and they look forward to serving their guests as they’ve always done so. To learn more visit Mirbeau.com.