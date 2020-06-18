Live Now
Governor Cuomo gives daily briefing

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Mirbeau Inn & Spa Ensuring Safety and Good Health For Everyone

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

Mirbeau Inn and Spa is back and open for business. The Inn, located in Skaneateles has taken the time to put social distancing and safety practices in place. They’ve also used their time to make way for improvements.

General Manager Richard Malcolm says they made lemonade out of lemons during COVID-19 with improvements to the inn and spa.

Reservations are now being accepted for both the spa and restaurant and they look forward to serving their guests as they’ve always done so. To learn more visit Mirbeau.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected