(WSYR-TV) — It’s all about appearance, horsemanship, and personality. It’s Miss Rodeo New York.

Ericka Vrooman, Ella Blunt, and Ryein Marie join the show to share details on the Miss Rodeo New York pageant, the Adirondack Stampede, their rodeos/states traveled to, and the Miss Rodeo America Pageant.

To learn more, visit MissRodeoAmerica.com or check out Miss Rodeo New York on Facebook.