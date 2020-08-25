Missing The State Fair: The Woodworkers of Central New York

If you’ve stopped by the Agriculture Museum at the New York State Fair in past years, you’ve probably seen members of the Woodworkers of Central New York showing off their skills.

“The State Fair is really one of our biggest events of the year” says Ed Siegel, Chairman of the group’s Woodturning Special Interest Group.

Siegal says at the State Fair, members usually demonstrate vintage woodworking and give people a chance to see what they do and how much fun working with wood can be. He adds it is also a chance for the group to raise money for charity.

The Woodworkers of Central New York currently has about 230 members with interests in all kinds of woodworking.

Due to COVID-19, the group is hosting their monthly meetings virtually via Zoom, and they are always welcoming new members.

Click here to learn more about the Woodworkers of Central New York.