‘Mixed-ish’ Stars Dish On Season Two Premiere

“Veep” star Gary Cole and Comedienne-Actress Christina Anthony star in ABC’s ‘mixed-ish,’ that’s back for another season starting, Tuesday, January 26th. The sitcom hails from the creators of ‘black-ish’ and continues the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family’s experiences as a mixed-race family in the 80s.

Cole and Anthony say that the sitcom, even though filmed in a different era, tackles topics that are just as relevant today, as they were nearly 40 years ago.

Don’t miss an all new season of the popular series, starting Tuesday, January 26th at 9:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.