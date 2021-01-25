‘Mixed-ish’ Stars Dish On Season Two Premiere

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

“Veep” star Gary Cole and Comedienne-Actress Christina Anthony star in ABC’s ‘mixed-ish,’ that’s back for another season starting, Tuesday, January 26th. The sitcom hails from the creators of ‘black-ish’ and continues the story of a young Rainbow Johnson and her family’s experiences as a mixed-race family in the 80s.

Cole and Anthony say that the sitcom, even though filmed in a different era, tackles topics that are just as relevant today, as they were nearly 40 years ago.

Don’t miss an all new season of the popular series, starting Tuesday, January 26th at 9:30 p.m. on NewsChannel 9.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected