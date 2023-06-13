(TV-WSYR)– Experts, event coordinators, and two gastro disease victims assemble to chat about a charity golf event held on July 13th at the Links at Erie Village in East Syracuse. Dr. Sekou Rawlins, David Heymann, and those who deal with Crohns, Katie Barbieri and Taylor Heymann chat about their advocacy in the community to help those who deal with gastrointesinal illnesses.

The foundation gives hope for a brighter future for those suffering from these illnesses. Their hope is to engage and empower patients.

The captain and crew event will have lunch served and a shotgun starting at noon. It costs $175 per golf, including lunch, dinner, and a cart. There will be hole-in-one holes with a car and other prizes furnished by Sharon Chevrolet, one of their long-time sponsors for the event.

For more information on the event, check out crohnscolitisfoundation.org