MLB All-Star Darryl Strawberry Encourages Early Cancer Screenings with “Lets Get Checked”

Although the world of sports has come to a standstill due to the current pandemic, Major League Baseball all-star Darryl Strawberry says one thing that should never halt, is checking your health.

Working with the Let’s Get Checked campaign, the four-time World Series champion and colon cancer survivor is urging people to screen themselves for cancer. Lets Get Checked is a convenient, confidential and accurate way to test yourself at home and receive online results in a matter of days.

Experiencing signs of colon cancer such as fatigue, weight loss and blood in his stool, Strawberry says he was really lucky he was in great shape. “Many of us can’t wait to that point… I lost my left kidney in the second surgery. Colon cancer is real and it can happen,” he said.

Strawberry says despite being healthy, he was at risk. Colon cancer does not discriminate and can affect people of all races and age groups, he added. “It’s real important that early screening is there for everybody and taking advantage of it,” he said.

To get your own at home cancer screening visit LetsGetChecked.com