MLK Celebration in Auburn Postponed

The year was 1974. Four founding fathers from African American Churches in Auburn came together to create a special citywide event that honored the life and legacy of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. One of those founders, Honorable Bishop Willie Murray, is still with us, still keeping Dr. King’s legacy and dream going for the people of Auburn. This year’s event has been postponed until later in the year, because of concerns about gathering during the pandemic.

The event has also served as a scholarship fundraiser since 1977. Note that the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. High School Scholarship Program still needs your support. You can mail donations to The Apostolic Church of The Lord Jesus Christ, 103 Fitch Avenue, Auburn, New York 13021. Attention to Honorable Bishop Murray. Please make checks payable to: Rev. Dr. MLK Scholarship Fund.

Organizers hope to reschedule a live event once they can safely bring people together. Sister Lisa Davis says the celebration will also honor perhaps Auburn’s best-known resident, Harriet Tubman. To learn more about the event’s history, and how you can get involved, visit them on Facebook at RevMLKJR.celebration.







