Moms On A Mission To Help Others Turn Their Clutter Into Cash

Mom Tiffany Christian knows how challenging it can be to keep kids ‘on trend’ as they grow and change so quickly. It’s the reason why she, along with three other moms, came together to help clear their own clutter and turn it into cash.

Upscale Resale Events is the brainchild of these four women, on a mission to not only resell items but also help others clear out their items too.

Upscale Resale Events is hosting a pop-up children consignment sale March 18 through the 21st at Sangertown Square in New Hartford. Their consignment women-owned business is a great way for families to make money selling their unused toys, baby items and clothing in a safe and fun environment.

To consign to sell with Upscale Resale Events and to see a list of accepted items, visit them online at UpscaleResaleEvents.com.