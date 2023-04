(WSYR-TV) — The most unexpected, unscripted, and unforgettable motorsports experience for families and fans returns to Syracuse for an adrenaline-charged weekend at the JMA Wireless Dome. Today driver Kayla Blood joins us to let us know all the details on the jam-packed festivities.

Monster Jam hits the JMA Wireless Dome starting at 7 p.m. Tickets will be available for purchase online at ticketmaster.com/monster-jam.

To learn more about the Monster Jam, visit MonsterJam.com.