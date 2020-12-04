Monthly Service To Keep Kids Crafting

Created by a mom on a mission to keep kids smiling, Jen McDonnell is also keeping kids crafting with the monthly subscription service, Orange Art Box.

Orange Art Box is an art subscription box for ages 5-10 delivered right to your door every month. McDonnell says that each monthly subscription box includes three projects, one large and two smaller ones, that can be shared among families. The subscription goes for $35.95 a month and the boxes are shipped out during the middle of the month. There are also options to choose a one time box that doesn’t renew.

To learn more you can visit OrangeArtBox.com or visit them on Instagram.

