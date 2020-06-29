Moonlight Movie Series Returns for 2020

Bridge Street
Major movies are moonlighting at the Finger Lakes Drive-In beginning July 1st and Galaxy Media Partners is behind the latest family-friendly event.

Chief Operating Officer Carrie Wojtaszek says the partnership is a great way for Central New Yorkers to get out and still have fun while still following social distancing guidelines.

The moonlight movie series continues through August 26th with an onslaught of different themed movie nights each Wednesday.

Admission is $10 per carload and pre-sale tickets are available online. Concessions will also be available. For showtimes, movie lineups and guidelines on safe social distancing practices at the drive-in, visit Moonlightmoviescny.com.

