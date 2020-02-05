More Rides, More Food And More Fun At The 2nd Winter Fair

Satisfy those nostalgic feelings for the Great New York State fair with a winter version of the largest summer event in Central New York. The second year of Winter Fair is expected to be bigger and better than the first.

The mini version of the fair is indoors at the Exposition Center on the New York State Fair Grounds. Organizers, listening to the feedback of last year’s fair goers, increased the number of rides this year to the 110,000 square feet event space. There are 15 rides in all, including a second ferris wheel.

No fair is complete without great food and this year more selections have been added. Winter Fair promoter Steve Becker said, “We’ve added in some new food vendors. You know you get your Pizze Fritte and your state fair sausage but we’ve added in baked potatoes.”

Fairgoers can also experience a diverse array of entertainment. New at the fair this year, a 90-minute Gospel Sunday program presented by the NAACP, under the direction of Dr. Joan Hillsman.



“It is exciting and it offers an opportunity for diversity. It’s so much culture here. We just look forward to it because music it brings, especially this season, brings all people together,” Dr. Joan Hillsman said.



Presenting sponsor, The Stanley Law offices, will be on hand to provide more information and collect donations to support their non profit, Music for the Mission, that helps feed the hungry.



The Winter Fair is happening February 7th, 8th and 9th inside the Exposition Center on the New York State Fairgrounds. Hours are 2pm to 10pm on Friday, 10am to 10pm on Saturday and 10am to 6pm on Sunday. Fireworks, Friday and Saturday nights start at 9:30pm.

Admission at the door is $7 for adults, with a discounted tickets for kids, teens and seniors. Children under 10 get in free.

To learn more and buy tickets visit http://nyswinterfair.com.