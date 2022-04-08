Experience science like you never have before with an all-new immersive planetarium and theatre experience at the Milton J. Rubenstein Museum of Science and Technology.

The MOST announced that their new state-of-the-art planetarium and theatre, called the National Grid ExploraDome, will open on April 9.

The $2.6 million ExploraDome renovations began in March 2021 and updated the theatre’s screens, seating, and surround sound. The renovations also introduced a second-generation laser-illuminated, ultra-high-resolution Laser CineDome projection system, which is only the second to exist in the world and features true 6K resolution playback.

The MOST will be open every day for spring break, from today through next Saturday. Hours are 9:30 am to 5 pm. All the activities we’ve talked about are free with museum admission – with the exception of the National Grid Exploradome.

Tickets for that and more information about spring break week can be found at MOST.org.