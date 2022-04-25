Mother’s Day is May 8th and Welch and Company Jewelers Owner Dan Welch says there are great ways you can match mom’s personality with something that sparkles.

Welch and Company Jewelers offers many different collections and two that are particularly popular this time of year are Nicole Barr pieces and the Keith Jack collection. Both offer many different options to choose from and Dan says there is also a lot of inventory in time for Mother’s Day.

Welch and Company also offers an even wider assortment in store too. “We have all the basics, the diamond pendants and studs as well as a large exotic stone collection and a big collection of estate jewelry as well,” he adds.

Welch and Company Jewelers is located at 513 South Main Street on Route 11 in North Syracuse. To learn more, visit them online at WelchJewelers.com or find them on social media.