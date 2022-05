If you’re still in search of the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day, why not gift her with an “invisible accessory” this year.

Be it perfume, a candle or even essential oils, Linda Levy, president of the Fragrance Foundation, and also known as the ‘Fragrance Queen,’ says there are many ways to show mom some love through scents. Whether mom loves a classic or cutting edge scent or prefers a perfume with a purpose, Linda has some great options that even include some celebrity scents too.