Mountain Dew Celebrates 80 Years With New Cookbook

In celebration of it’s 80th birthday, Mountain Dew is celebrating with the release of their first cookbook, The Big Bold Book of MTN DEW Recipes’.
The fan-inspired cookbook is a compilation of nearly 40 different dishes that incorporates the coveted beverage. From two-ingredient cupcakes to more advanced creations, the possibilies are endless with Mountain Dew.
To learn more visit MountainDew.com.
