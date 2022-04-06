The Mountain Goat Run is known for its challenging hills along the central New York course, but many also participate because of its scenic beauty too. This year, the longstanding race continues with its 44th annual event, and with runners set to run in less than a month, many are gearing up and training on the course.

Race Director Pat Stagnitta says whether your goal is to complete all 10 miles or run the two-person relay, it’s a race that will push you to your limits. To help runners prepare, organizers have once again coordinated training sessions to help.

Every Saturday throughout the month of April, runners can partake in Mountain Goat training sessions. Each week is a different route and the distance gradually increases. The training runs gives people a preview of the Mountain Goat Course in segments, and builds the confidence you’ll need on race day.

Board President Rosemarie Nelson says that the trainings not only help runners develop confidence on race day, but they also build comradery with other runners and within the community too.

The Mountain Goat Run training dates are happening on April 9th, 16th and 23rd. The actual race, including the two-person relay and half-mile timed kids run happens on May 1st at 8:50am. For complete details and to sign up today, visit, MountainGoatRun.org.