“Movie With A Mission” Celebrates 32nd Year

NewsChannel 9 is asking for your help to support the work of the Rescue Mission. Chief Operating Officer Dan Seiburg says the organization is celebrating its 32nd year of “Movie With A Mission” and it’s all to support a worthy cause here in central New York.

“… What we’re doing is trying to raise funds to get us through the winter months to provide the most needed services in our community,” he adds.

The Mission’s Street Outreach program is one of their greatest needs as the winter months progress and donations made on December 5th will help the team get out and get everyone in from the cold.

“Donations are always needed for all non-profits, but the community has come out strong in supporting the work that we do,” he says. “So the donations have been very helpful throughout the last year and half. We’ve tackled every obstacle that’s come our way but we truly appreciate the community’s support in the work that we do.”

You’re invited to join Nicole Sommavilla and Dan Cummings to watch “Santa Claus Conquers The Martians” and to call in and pledge to fight hunger and homelessness in CNY. Movie With The Mission starts at noon on Sunday, December 5th right here on NewsChannel 9.

You can also help make a difference by donating anytime to the Rescue Mission, with a tax-deductible pledge at MovieWithAMission.com.