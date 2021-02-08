Moving Forward Safely Amid the Pandemic

It may be overwhelming to focus on everything all at once during these uncertain times, but Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield tells us we should focus on things we can do first.   

Now eleven months into the crisis, “many have become pandemic weary” says Dr. Lisa Harris but emphasizes there are things to do combat the fatigue amid the current cycle that we are living.  Dr. Harris recommends to set and have a stable daily routine, making sure you are waking up, and getting dressed so you have structure.  

Maintaining your wellbeing is also critical. Set aside time for yourself at the beginning and end of each day just for yourself.  In addition to setting a routine, Dr. Harris recommends to get outside, hydrate and eat well.  Once your day has ended, close your computer to relax and shutdown from work.  You can also take a break from electronics and disconnect from social media.   

Dr. Harris stresses that if you feel ill and are experiencing any sickness that you would consider routine during the year to get tested for COVID-19.  You also can look to see if you are eligible to receive the vaccine through the New York State website here.   

For more information you can visit Excellus Blue Cross Blue Shield website here.

