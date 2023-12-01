(WSYR-TV) — Comedian Torrance Jackson, better known as “Mr. Jaxn,” knew he was meant to make others laugh when he saw a Funny Bone show in Virginia Beach. Fast forward to the present, and he joined Bridge Street to discuss what the comedy club has coming up.

Originally from Syracuse, Jackson likes to incorporate the city into his performance. His comedic renditions include topics, such as weather, that Syracuse locals can resonate with.

Jackson also gave advice to aspiring comedians. “You want to go to open mikes and practice at home,” he said. “Even if you’re practicing in front of the mirror with your brush.” Jackson then talks about the importance of writing. Anytime you have a joke, write it down! Even if you have old material, it always helps to look back and refine it.

Most importantly, “Don’t get discouraged,” Jackson emphasized. There is always going to be someone who doesn’t like you. Suppose you are able to have a thick skin and continue to keep writing.

To learn more about Funny Bone, visit: Syracuse.FunnyBone.com.