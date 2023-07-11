(WSYR-TV) — Amanda Richie Terizan is a Texas-native who has made Central New York her home.

During her time here, she earned the title Mrs. Syracuse and competed in the Mrs. New York America pageant. After finishes as runner up in the 2023 pageant just last month, Amanda got a call that changed her life.

With the previous winner having to dropout, Amanda was named Mrs. New York American. The only problem… she had not been officially crowned.

So, with the help of Bridge Street and the former Miss Heart of New York, Emily Mahana, Amanda received her sash and crown.

Amanda will now head to Vegas to compete in the national competition August 18-26. If would like to learn more, you can visit MrsAmerica.com and MrsNYAmerica.com.