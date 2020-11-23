Ms. & Mr. Orange Fan Virtual Evening to Support Make-A-Wish CNY

For years, the ‘Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon’ has been an opportunity for the women of central New York to meet and talk with Syracuse University Basketball coaches and players and raise money for Make-A-Wish Central New York.

This year, COVID-19 has forced some of the event’s annual traditions to change, but thankfully it will go on. The luncheon, which was started by SU Men’s Basketball Coach Jim Boeheim, has been forced to go virtual and for the first, and hopefully only time, the event will be open to men and women. 

The Ms. Orange Fan Virtual Evening is happening Saturday, December 5th from 7 to 8pm. Coach Jim and Juli Boeheim, and the SU Men’s basketball team and coaching staff will once again play an integral role in the event. 

Registration is required but participation is free. Attendees can bid to win an exclusive 30-minute Zoom meeting with their favorite players. The event also features merchandise, a wine pull, raffles and more. To Learn more and to register to bid, visit MsOrange.GiveSmart.com

And a reminder you can can watch the event live on our Antenna TV channel and on localsyr.com.

