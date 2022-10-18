(WSYR-TV) — A lot of guys around town would love to have lunch with the SU basketball team, but they don’t stand a chance this Sunday, when it’s ladies-only.

The Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon is a tradition that goes back 31 years, and it’s women-only, except for the players and coaches. It’s all for a good cause, too. This luncheon benefits the Make-A-Wish foundation. Diane Kuppermann is the CEO of Make-A-Wish CNY.

The Ms. Orange Fan Luncheon is Sunday at the Oncenter Convention Center. There’s tailgating in the parking lot starting at 9 a.m. The event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Online registration has ended, but you can still get tickets through tomorrow afternoon by calling the Make-A-Wish office at 315-475-9474.