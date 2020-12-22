M&T Bank Has A New Location Downtown

M & T Bank has a brand new home in downtown Syracuse and they have some great news to share with their neighbors too. Regional President Allen Naples says the branch opening was marked with a $20,000 grant to the Downtown Syracuse Foundation.

The 2,800 share-foot branch features a modern design, contactless banking options, as well as staff available to help with safety measures in place amid COVID-19.

And with a commitment to continue to support the Central New York Community with a recent announcement of more than $120,000 in funding for several local non-profits including, The Samaritan Center, The CNY Diaper Bank and Access CNY.

M&T Bank’s new Armory Square branch is located at 250 South Clinton Street in Downtown Syracuse. They’re open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.

To learn more, to book an appointment to talk with a representative, visit MTB.com