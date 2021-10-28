M&T Bank Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses

M&T Bank is helping small businesses succeed with the assistance of small business loans.

With the program through the Small Business Administration, M&T is able to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses. Steve Mollica is the owner of a pet care startup, Fort Frisbee, and used the SBA loan through M&T Bank to get started. Mollica mentions, “they were very helpful and provided the necessary resources and helping move the process along it was.” M&T Bank Business Banking Regional Manager for Central NY, Lee DeAmicis mentions, I’m very proud we’ve seen so many businesses that we’re able to start up [through the SBA loans].”

For more information, you can visit MTB.com and for more information about Fort Frisbee, you can visit, FortFrisbee.com.