M&T Bank Helping Entrepreneurs Grow Their Businesses

M&T Bank is helping small businesses succeed with the assistance of small business loans.  

With the program through the Small Business Administration, M&T is able to help local entrepreneurs grow their businesses.  Steve Mollica is the owner of a pet care startup, Fort Frisbee, and used the SBA loan through M&T Bank to get started. Mollica mentions, “they were very helpful and provided the necessary resources and helping move the process along it was.”  M&T Bank Business Banking Regional Manager for Central NY, Lee DeAmicis mentions, I’m very proud we’ve seen so many businesses that we’re able to start up [through the SBA loans].” 

For more information, you can visit MTB.com and for more information about Fort Frisbee, you can visit, FortFrisbee.com.

