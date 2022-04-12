(WSYR-TV) — For years, ARISE’s UNIQUE Magazine has showcased art and writings from local artists with disabilities and special needs. This year, some of that artwork with get much wider exposure, thanks to a partnership with M&T Bank.

M&T has used UNIQUE artwork to decorate this year’s Annual Message to Shareholders. The report will be presented at M&T’s annual meeting on April 25th… taking the artwork to a national audience.

You can see the UNIQUE artwork on M&T’s Annual Report through a link on the bank’s homepage at mtb.com.

ARISE is Central New York’s designated Independent Living Center. Their mission is to ensure that everyonehas the power to make life choices and pursue their dreams, regardless of disability.

They are accepting submissions to this year’s UNIQUE Magazine through Monday, April 18th. The magazine is due out in August, and much of the art will be on display at the Everson Museum of Art in August and September.

To learn more, visit ariseinc.org.