M&T Bank Makes Banking Accessible For All

M&T Bank is on a mission to make banking accessible for all abilities and their new collaboration does just that. They’ve partnered with Magnusmode to create new digital guides that provide visual cues and step-by-step instructions to help people access fundamental banking services.

The partnership comes with an inspiring story too. Magnusmode Founder Nadia Hamilton understands what it feels like to not have access to the tools necessary to achieve everyday tasks. She grew up helping her brother Troy daily. To help reduce his anxiety with simple tasks, she came up with step-by-step guides that he could follow and re-enact. She created Magnusmode with the intention to help other families do the same. Those same practices are now being used in the banking field at M&T.

M&T Bank’s new digital guides are designed to increase banking accessibility for the autism and disability communities and the app is free to users.

They’re the first bank in the United States to team up with Magnusmode to expand their “life skills library” and it’s a game changing moment for banking, Regional President Steve Gorczynski says. “These ‘life skills’ guides help people learn what to expect in everyday situations that might otherwise feel challenging and overwhelming,” he adds.

Practical guidance through the app includes ATM transactions, using a debit card for purchases and withdrawing cash from a teller.

To learn more about how M&T is making banking accessible for all, visit MTB.com. You can also learn more about their partnership with Magusmode and download the free app at App.Magnuscards.com.



