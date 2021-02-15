MTV Debuts New Documentary on Teen Depression & Suicide

As we near the one-year mark of Covid-19, studies show that the impact on the mental health of young people is staggering. Knowing that, Peabody Award Winning Filmmaker Alexandra Shiva set out on a mission to speak with some of those who have been impacted.

Shiva spent months speaking with teens from across the country to help raise awareness about mental health and how others can get help.

“Each and Every Day” was shot during the pandemic in partnership with the JED Foundation, and features nine young survivors that span across race, religion and socioeconomic backgrounds. Their intimate and engaging conversations detail the growing epidemic among teens and young adults today, and provides a message of hope and the importance of treatment and having honest conversations.

“Each And Every Day” premieres Tuesday, February 16th at 9 p.m. on MTV. To learn more visit MTV.com.

If you or someone you know are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1 (800) 273-TALK or contact the crisis line by texting TALK to 741-741.