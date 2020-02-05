Muscle-Toning Technology Now Available From MedSpa Solutions

A brand new technology in aesthetic medicine is here to help strengthen, tone, and firm certain body areas. Emsculpt, an electronic device, is now available at MedSpa Solutions in Syracuse. Dr. Derek Cooney of MedSpa Solutions said Emsculpt is a high intensity focused electromagnetic technology or HIFEM. “It stimulates your nerve group,” said Cooney. “You get a muscle contraction that is far superior in strength than anything you can actually initiate yourself.” Dr. Cooney explains the system “gives you these super physiological contractions to help you build muscle and then, in between, gives you beats to get the lactic acid out.” Lactic acid is the acid that builds up in muscles and can cause soreness.

Dr. Norma Cooney of MedSpa Solutions said Emsculpt is for everybody and people get this treatment for various reasons. “We have people that are on their journey to fitness,” said Dr. Norma Cooney. “They’re trying to eat better, they’re trying to be healthy and work out. We have a lot of patients coming in that have spine issues, have a difficult time lifting weight and doing certain exercises. They come and see us so they can work on their core and have less back pain.”

The treatment is 30 minutes each session, which is the equivalent of 20,000 abdominal crunches. It is suggested to do the treatment at least twice a week along with living a healthy lifestyle in order for it to be effective.

To learn more about Emsculpt or other treatments offered visit MedSpaSolutions.com.