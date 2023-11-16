(WSYR-TV) — Music for the Mission believes that music’s communal nature creates a perfect union for the community and individuals who are in need. This Sunday, they’ll host an unforgettable performance at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, and it’s of course for a great cause to feed the hungry in our community.

The concert will feature a choir made up of 90 singers from the diocese of Syracuse and 30 student singers from OCC.

The concert is dedicated to the memory of the late great Monsignor Eugene Yennock who was an active priest for over 70 years and passed away June 6 this year. His inspiration, support and friendship were critical to getting this project off the ground in 2018.

The event is free and open to the public. Voluntary donations accepted by Music for the Mission to feed the homeless and hungry.

Learn more at MusicForTheMission.org.