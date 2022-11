(WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse Diocese Festival Chorus presents 80 local musicians who will perform at Charles Gounod’s St. Cecilia mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, located at 259 West Onondaga Street in Syracuse.

The concert is open and free to the public and there will also be voluntary donations that can be accepted at the door by Music for the Mission. All donations go to feed the hungry and homeless in Syracuse.

For more information, check out MusicForTheMission.org.