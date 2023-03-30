(WSYR-TV) — Lovers of wrestling know that the Squared Circle is where a wrestler’s dream comes true. For Dan DiLucchio, this rings true.

He joined Bridge Street Thursday to talk about his upcoming show, “The No Retreat No Surrender Tour”, DiLucchio also explains how The Midget Wrestling Warriors were created.

DiLucchio’s stage name is ‘Short Sleeve Sampson’ and the MWW was created in 2014. Since then, he has been traveling coast to coast throughout the U.S. He has worked with Undertaker, Kurt Angle, among other phenomenal talents.

“The No Retreat No Surrender” Tour will take place on April 8th at the Onondaga nation Arena at 7:30pm. General admission tickets are $25.00. For more information, visit MidgetWarriors.com.