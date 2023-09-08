(WSYR-TV) — Get ready to get your dream on. My Dream Summit is back for its second year. It’s a two day professional development symposium with a mission to empower you.

My Dream Summit is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization co-founded by Eli Smith and El-Java Abdul-Qadir. It’s mission is to connect people and organizations with resources to help them take action on their dreams.

Abdul-Qadir and Arel Moodie, who is on the steering committee, joined Steve and Iris to talk about the event. It takes place September 15-16, 2023. You can learn more and get tickets to the summit and gala by visiting the My Dream Summit website.