“My Fair Lady” Opens National Tour At The Landmark Theatre

The musical classic “My Fair Lady” will be transformed in a brand new touring show which opens in Syracuse on Tuesday, December 10th at the Landmark Theatre.

“It’s not so different that you’re like ‘hmmm?!?’ But I think it’s fully ‘My Fair Lady’,” said Laird Mackintosh who plays Professor Henry Higgins. “But it’s the ‘My Fair Lady’ that you remember with the gorgeous music and the beautiful sets and beautiful costumes and those wonderful characters.”

Mackintosh and his co-star Shereen Ahmed, who plays Eliza Doolittle, are talented actors with accolades from productions both on and off-Broadway. For Ahmed, playing the role of Eliza is a dream that has come true. “ ‘My Fair Lady’ has been a part of my life for so long. I watched the movie with Audrey Hepburn and to be able to embody Eliza and to bring it into this new era is really exciting and with Laird, it’s so fun!”

You can see the national tour of “My Fair Lady” starting Tuesday, December 10th at the Landmark Theatre. Shows are Tuesday through Friday at 7:30pm. Tickets are available at the Landmark Theatre box office by calling 315-424-8210 or by visiting BroadwayInSyracuse.com