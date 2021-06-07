NAACP 42nd Freedom Fund Dinner Goes Virtual

While sometimes challenges can be opportunities the pandemic will prevent the NAACP of Syracuse and Onondaga County from getting together in person.

Their 42nd annual Freedom Fund Dinner will be online this year. TODAY Show’s Al Roker is headlining the event along with CNBC Sharon Epperson who will both deliver the keynote address.

The virtual celebration is taking place on Saturday, June 19th, at 6:00 pm. You can get tickets and a link to the event and find out more about the work of the NAACP in Central New York at SyracuseNAACP.com.