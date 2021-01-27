NAACP To Host Virtual Educational Town Hall

Over the past year, parents, teachers and students have faced many educational hurdles amid the pandemic.
The Syracuse Onondaga NAACP is hosting a virtual town hall to talk about the challenges about COVID-19 and its impact on teaching. The event, “Educating Our Children in a COVID-19 World” will be happening Thursday, January 28 at 6:00pm, via Zoom.
The town hall is open to the public. To sign up you can click here. For more information you can visit SyracuseNAACP.com or find them on Facebook.
