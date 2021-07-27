NASA Astronaut In Syracuse For Longhouse Council SCOUTPOWER Event

The Boy Scouts of America Longhouse Council will host a special hybrid gala this year that’s quite literally out of this world, as a NASA astronaut lands in Syracuse to help them celebrate.

The 53rd Annual SCOUTPOWER Event welcomes Colonel Mike Fossum to this year’s lineup. Colonel Fossum is a two-time space shuttle veteran, an engineer, pilot and life-long scouter who’s participated in seven space walks and spent more than 194 days in space.

Mike is also a recipient of the Distinguished Eagle Scout Award and even promoted the BSA’s STEM Award while floating weightless in space. He is passionate about the value of Scouting and credits the program with unlocking the future to countless youth across the globe. He is a recognized ambassador for Scouting throughout the world and says he’s proud to be serving as this year’s speaker.

The 53rd Annual Longhouse Council SCOUTPOWER Dinner is happening on Wednesday, July 28th. A VIP in-person reception is happening from 5 to 7:30 p.m. followed by the program at 7:45 p.m. at the OnCenter in Syracuse. Program tickets are still available for purchase for $50. All proceeds benefit scouting in Central and Northern New York. To learn more visit CNYScouts.org/ScoutPower.