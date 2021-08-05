NASCAR Returns To Watkins Glen International

NASCAR is making its annual pit stop at Watkins Glen International.

The track is hosting Go Bowling at The Glen from August 4 to 8, with the title race planned for August 8 at 3pm.

“We’re so excited for this weekend” says WGI President Michael Printup. “We can’t wait. Weather is great. Fans are great. It’s just, open the gates, we’re ready to go.”

Other scheduled events include the NASCAR Xfinity Series, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the ARCA Menards Series races. Two-time defending race winner Chase Elliott is back, as he tries for three consecutive wins at The Glen in 2021.

Many fans enjoy races at Watkins Glen International because it is a road course – not a traditional oval shaped course.

“You know you got left turns, right turns, you got high speed corners, you got low speed corners” adds Printup. “You have an undulation. You have elevation change from 60 to 100 feet. You’ve got a lot of different things that go on, but what a lot of fans like to do is actually walk the track and see different corners because the race is different every corner. So, it’s just a lot of fun and we’ve got so much fun stuff planned.”

Click here to learn more about Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International.