(WSYR-TV) — There's no place like home, and for people who need some level of healthcare, being able to stay at home can help maintain a feeling of independence. The folks at Nascentia Health have been providing community-based care for more than 130 years.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced the healthcare industry to look at how to do things differently and it did so by looking back to how it all began with individual care at home.

Nascentia is also celebrating Homecare Month by discussing how care at home is reshaping the future, including mobile health services, preventive care and health maintenance, virtual urgent care, and end of life care.

