1  of  2
Live Now
Onondaga County’s COVID-19 Update Coronavirus Town Hall

Interactive Maps

Restart NY

Coronavirus Coverage

Senior Spotlight


CNY Cases Cayuga County Chenango County Cortland County Madison County Oneida County Onondaga County Oswego County Tompkins County Wayne County

Nashville Musician and CNY Native Bringing Hope Through Music

Bridge Street
Posted: / Updated:

When COVID-19 hit, singer songwriter Mick Fury knew he wanted to do something to bring people together. The Syracuse native who now calls Nashville home, decided to virtually collaborate with artists from Vermont to California and even the Central New York area.

Together with the help of musicians staying at home, they recorded the ‘Front Porch of America Orchestra.’ The song was originally created as part of Fury’s documentary traveling across America and speaking to people from their front porches. But now more than ever, Fury says that the lyrics have even more meaning.

He hopes that listeners will takeaway their own messages of hope as we all navigate life’s new normal.

Mick plays music virtually these days and says that everyone is welcome to his online performances. To learn more about his work visit MickFury.com or find him on Facebook.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Live Doppler 9 Map Center

CNY View

CNY View

CNY View

Oswego Area

Oswego Area

Syracuse Area

Syracuse Area

Ask The Expert

Do you have a question for one of our Bridge Street Experts?

Send them our way: BridgeStreet@LocalSYR.com

Just put "Expert" in the subject line and your questions could be part of our "Ask The Expert" segments.

We're highlighting advice from a financial advisor, a personal trainer, a doctor, a chef, a lawyer, and a nutritionist. Got a question? Share it with us.

Contests


When there's a call-in contest on Bridge Street, the number to call is 671-9990.

Occasionally, special contests will use a different phone number, so always double-check which number is given on-air.

For complete rules regarding call-in sweepstakes on WSYR-TV, please click here

Web Contests: Click here to see the current web contests on LocalSYR.com

Stay Connected