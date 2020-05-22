Nashville Musician and CNY Native Bringing Hope Through Music

When COVID-19 hit, singer songwriter Mick Fury knew he wanted to do something to bring people together. The Syracuse native who now calls Nashville home, decided to virtually collaborate with artists from Vermont to California and even the Central New York area.

Together with the help of musicians staying at home, they recorded the ‘Front Porch of America Orchestra.’ The song was originally created as part of Fury’s documentary traveling across America and speaking to people from their front porches. But now more than ever, Fury says that the lyrics have even more meaning.

He hopes that listeners will takeaway their own messages of hope as we all navigate life’s new normal.

Mick plays music virtually these days and says that everyone is welcome to his online performances. To learn more about his work visit MickFury.com or find him on Facebook.