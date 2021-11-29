November is National Adoption Awareness Month and AGAPE, the Adoption and Guardianship Assistance Program for Everyone, is helping families who have welcomed a child into their homes and lives. The Organization is under the umbrella of AFFCNY, the Adoptive and Foster Family Coalition of New York.

Since 2016, AGAPE has grown to serve 19 counties, one-third of all counties outside of New York City. For the families who need support, and for the children and youth who need and deserve the stability of loving permanent families, additional offices have been opened in Long Island and Ithaca.

To learn more about the work of AGAPE, visit AFFCNY.org.