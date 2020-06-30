National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum Reopens

Batter up! If a summer visit to the home of baseball is on your to-do list, you’re in luck. The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown reopened June 26 to the public with new health and safety measures.

Along with wearing masks, to accommodate physical distancing, the museum will be limiting admission with timed entry tickets. Visitors will need to reserve tickets for a specific day and time prior to their visit, once inside there is no limit on how long you enjoy the museum.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame is open daily from 9am – 5pm. To learn more about the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum safety procedures or to buy tickets you can visit, BaseballHall.org.