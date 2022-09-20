(WSYR-TV) — The National Council of Negro Women has been serving Central New York for 70 years, and they’re set to celebrate that special anniversary this October.

The National Council of Negro Women was founded by Mary McCleod Bethune in Florida 87 years ago.

“She loved education, she loved helping people in the community,” says Evelyn Kinsey, president of our Syracuse section.

Mary McCleod Bethune worked with both Franklin Roosevelt and Eleanor Roosevelt to get the organization up and running 87 years ago. The NCNW was created to lead, empower and advocate for women of African descent. The organization came to Central New York just 17 years later.

The Syracuse section is hosting a luncheon dedicated to “Sisters, Stewardship, and Social Justice” to celebrate the 70-year anniversary and to work on planning for what lies ahead.

The event is set for Oct. 8 at the Doubletree Hotel from 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

There will be food, dancing, networking, raffles with prizes, vendors, and a keynote address from none other than Dr. Thelma T. Daley, National President of the NCNW.

Tickets are $70 for the event. The council has sponsorships available as well.

For more information, visit NCNW.org.