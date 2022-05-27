For over thirty years now, the National Memorial Day Concert has honored American heroes and families. This year, Tony-award winner Joe Mantegna and General Mark Graham are involved in the event.

The concert is a powerful way for families to memorialize those loved ones who have lost their lives in battle. For people like General Mark Graham who lost a son to depression and another to the war in Iraq, this show is more than just a concert.

“Everyone out there who’s lost someone, it’s important to know that your loved one is not forgotten, that we remember them, that our nation remembers all they’ve given,” says Graham. “For us, every day is Memorial Day.”

Though the concert faced challenges due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were still able to hold the concert virtually for the past two years. Now, however, they’re thankful to be back in person once again.

“To be back here and doing it again live on the west lawn of the Capitol, there’s nothing like standing up on that stage and looking and seeing the Capitol building and the American flag flying,” says Mantegna.

This year’s event will also feature performances from Gary Sinise, Mary McCormack, Craig Morgan, and many others. The concert will be broadcast on PBS and streamed on their website on Sunday, May 29th at 8:00pm ET. For more information visit https://www.pbs.org/national-memorial-day-concert/.