(WSYR-TV) — The first Tuesday in August is set aside by law enforcement as a “National Night Out,” to build community. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Deputy Katie Kruger has long been involved in outreach efforts, including “National Night Out.”

For this year’s event there will be nine police agencies, two fire departments, three ambulance corps, 911 center, emergency management, county parks, as well as some community partners such as SafeKids-Upstate Trauma, Summit FCU, and Delta Sonic.

The Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office hosts the “National Night Out” Tuesday night from 4 to 8 p.m. at Long Branch Park on Onondaga Lake.

Syracuse police will also host an event, Tuesday, August 1 from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at Kirk Park on West Borden Ave.

There will be vendors selling food at both events, but otherwise, admission is free and open to everyone.