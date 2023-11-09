(WSYR-TV) — This week is National School Psychology Week, and the goal is to highlight the important work done by psychologists and other educators, and SUNY Oswego is taking advantage of that to promote their graduate psychology program.

Dr. Michelle Storie is an Assistant Professor of Counseling and School Psychology at Oswego, and Nocyia Logan is a graduate student in the program, they joined the show Thursday to tell us more.

Learn more about the Psychology Graduate Studies Program at Oswego.edu/graduate.