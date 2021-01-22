Native Italian Offers A Taste of Italy From Your Own Home

When the COVID-19 Pandemic changed the world nearly one year ago, Cookbook Author, Travel Planner and Native Italian Francesca Montillo was forced to change with it.

Montillo, who helps people tour Italy and offers in-person cooking experiences, was no longer able to do what she does best. Instead, she took on a new role as virtual home chef, teaching people about the traditional Italian foods that have been passed down from her family through generations.

‘The Lazy Italian’ Serves Up Tiramisu

Montillo calls herself ‘The Lazy Italian’ but her Zoom cooking classes, cook books and personal accounts of Italy make her anything but. Her classes happen daily at 4 p.m. via Zoom. Classes range in price from $25 to $50, with different options to choose from.

You can choose from a variety of different classes, from Tuscan soups and sweet treats too. Click the link below for her Tiramisu Recipe.

To learn more, visit TheLazyItalian.com.