(WSYR-TV) — The beautiful scenery of Central New York is one of the perks living in the area. Baltimore Woods Nature Center in Marcellus is getting in on the fun with a weekend celebrating the importance of pollinators.

Visitors can expect to shop a variety of native plants/herbs and tomatoes (Pat Jokajtys), enjoy picnic plate meals available for purchase, purchase tickets for a variety of raffle prizes, and listen to Kambuyu Marimba on Friday evening at 5:30 p.m.

Experts will be on-hand to help with plant selection and planning for native garden habitats for your home!

This annual event is one of Baltimore Woods Nature Center’s annual fundraisers, helping to ensure continued stewardship of the trails and preserve in Marcellus, NY, and year-round public programs for all ages.

The 2023 Native Plant Sale at Baltimore Woods is Friday From 4 to 7:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free to attend. Learn more at BaltimoreWoods.org.