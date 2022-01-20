Natural remedies for better health

Like an odometer on a car, for many Americans, our own health numbers seem to tick up each year, and when they do, experts say we all resort to medication as a way to lower them bit by bit. One nutritionist though, says that there are ways to decrease those numbers naturally.

Katharine Jameson says foods that you might not expect can help lower your numbers when it comes to cholesterol and blood sugar. Foods like maple syrup, black strap molasses, manuka honey, onion and even garlic are great ways to help with cholesterol and heart health.

These are just some of the natural ways that Katharine says she can help you with your health and wellness goals too. To learn more, visit her online at FoodForThoughtWithKat.com and look out for her recipes on Instagram too!